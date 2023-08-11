Mwanza West MP Joy Chitsulo inaugurates Kalanga clinic, donates motorbike

Chitsulo on duty

Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo says hospitals and clinics are national assets that ought to be treasured and celebrated for they contribute significantly to socioeconomic development of the society through provisions of quality health care for all.

She was speaking on Friday, August 11,2023 when she presided over the opening of Kalanga Health Post in her constituency which has been funded by Red Cross Society Malawi while Gift of the Givers Foundation has donated the water pipes.

“Today is a moment of joy and pride not only for the people of constituency but for the rest of our country. This health facility is a victory in our people’s cause to have access to right to health within a short distance as we endeavour to have prosperous society. The unveiling of the new health facility is a clear indication that we are heading towards the right direction of having society free of diseases,” said Chitsulo who is also Chairperson of Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

According to Chitsulo, the clinic will become a medium of accessible treatment for poor and the needy mainly women who can not afford to go to private hospital to seek medical attention.

She also said that the clinic has also brought job opportunities to society.

Apart from donating the motorbike to the clinic, the Member of Parliament has also signed an MOU with District Health Officer for the provision of drugs, health services and staff while the MP will be providing a motorcycle, fuel (50liters/month) and monthly allowances for the health personnel estimated at MK300,000 a month from her personal resources.

In their remarks Dr Misha Stande and Senior Traditional Authority Govati lauded the Member of Parliament for her tireless efforts to make the facility functioning and close to the people.

Mwanza West has only one Health Centre, Thambani which caters for the entire area, Chikwawa West Constituency and some parts of Mozambique.

This is the second health post to be constructed in the area since Chitsulo came to serve the people. The first was Chimbwinda health post which was opened in May, 2023 where she also provided an ambulance to ease transport problems.