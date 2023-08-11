MPs, Chiefs must take a leading role in safeguarding maize in depots- Chimwendo

Working together towards a food secure Malawi

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda says government will prioritise areas that were hit by cyclone Freddy, floods and drought when ‘opening’ ADMARC depots for people to access maize.

Chimwendo was responding to a question from a Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Grace Kwelepeta who wanted to know the exact date the maize will flood her market in her constituency as last year it had to take her to camp at Liwonde Depot in Machinga district for maize to be released.

In his response Chimwendo who is Cabinet Chairperson on Affordable Input Program (AIP), said that government has decided to supply maize to areas that have been cyclone flood-drought hit because the severity of hunger is not universal.

“It will not be true and prudent that government should deliver the maize in Dowa East, where I come from when we know that the people of Phalombe East were hit by cyclones and lost all of their harvests in the process. Their grievances can not be at par. Therefore, it is imperative to go by matrix for Members of Parliament to appreciate the reasons behind the decision by the Ministry of Agriculture,” said Chimwendo Banda who is Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo has also challenged fellow Members of Parliament to play a watchdog role when maize is being sent to ADMARC depots because otherwise vendors will flood the deposits and buy all maize while people are suffering and left hungry.

“We have a challenge before us honourable Speaker and the problem has been of the vendors who come and buy maize in bulk. Therefore, I would like to ask Members of Parliament and other shareholders such as local leaders to help in curbing this malpractice perpetuated by vendors. In fact Members will just be exercising their constitutional obligation as provided for in the constitution which are oversight, legislation and representation by doing the undertaking,” said Chimwendo Banda in his humble submission while making a plea to Members to give the Ministry of Agriculture the benefit of the doubt on their fears.

In his statement today, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale has hinted on plans by government to import more maize in the country.

Kawale also said his Ministry will on Wednesday next week bring the distribution of maize matrix to Parliament. He said the data sheet will outline places where maize is going to be distributed with dates and prices attached to it.

Both opposition and government Members of Parliament fired pertinent questions to the Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale to explain in details why ADMARC depots have no maize while people are suffering now.