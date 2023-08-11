spot_img
Friday, August 11, 2023
High Court stops DPP from Summoning Nankhumwa

NANKHUMWA: Has every reason to walk tall

High court judge, Howard Pemba, has this afternoon granted an injunction stopping the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from summoning it’s vice president for the Southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, to a disciplinary hearing.

Lawyer for Nankhumwa, Wapona Kita, says the order comes after the court in Lilongwe found that the party disciplinary committee (comprising seven members) is illegally constituted since the DPP constitution recognizes a five-member panel.

A recent NGC meeting held in Mangochi appointed two more members to the committee.

Nankhumwa was to appear before that selected committee for holding whistle stop rallies in Blantyre last month.

