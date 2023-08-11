GOODALL HAS RETURNED HOME: East-West, home was always the best for Goodall

…..Burying Greatness in Goodall Gondwe

By Ma Trikisi Rtd, Facebook

Gone Goodall Gondwe

Few days from now, we are burying greatness. If you have never known greatness, here is your answer.

Goodall was the meaning of greatness at all layers of life. The world has been robbed of greatness. May the name of God be glorified forever.

AS A SON

Goodall was a great son of Kayiwonanga Clan. He defied poverty and chose to pursue goals of his life without excuses.

This is one of the reasons he found himself at Dedza Secondary School, at that time, only the smartest brains made it and earned themselves a place at “boys”.

His zeal to push back the constraints of odds took him to London school of economic where he excelled and returned with a degree in economics.

AS A PROFESSIONAL

Goodall was an excellent Professional. He was not just a mere economist. His footprints will forever speak for him and have spoken wherever he stepped in his lifetime. In the Malawi civil service, he rose to become Secretary to the treasury.

In the Fiscal policy management sector, he got to become the General Manager of the central Bank, The Reserve Bank of Malawi responsible for economics; this happened at a time that only few local were in the economics field. Goodall did not become the Governor of the central Bank for reasons that will make a story for another day.

AS AN INTERNATIONAL CIVIL SERVANT

Goodall was an elegant and legendary international civil servant whose legacy shall live for eternity and will take ages to find a match. He joined the African Development Bank and went all the way to become its President.

Then after, he joined the international monetary fund and became its Director for Africa before becoming the special advisor to the Managing Director of the IMF. That was Goodall, He pushed his way to the greatest heights. What a Global icon Malawi has lost.

AS A PATRIOT

Goodall always returned home no matter how far he went. East-West, home was always the best for Goodall. After finishing school in London, Goodall returned home, after a splending international career as an accomplished economist, Goodall returned home to serve his nation. Few days ago. Goodall has returned home to be with the LORD.

GOODALL: Has returned home to be with the LORD.

A FAMILY MAN

Goodall was a loving and an exemplary husband cum father. His family record speaks for itself in spectacular terms. Look at his beloved wife, look at his children, and look at his siblings. He was a doyen of the Kayiwonanga Clan. What a great loss to the family.

AS A MINISTER OF FINANCE

Who else has done it better than Goodall? Nobody and the extent that Goodall pushed our economy, generations will pass and nobody will fit in his shoes. He was probably the best hands to have ever managed the public purse and our treasury. Goodall got Malawi debt cancellation when the dateline for submitting our case had way passed.

He built our economy and got it running as the second fastest growing economy after Qatar in the whole Universe. His fellow ministers of finance on the African continent were impressed by his achievements and voted him the best Finance Minister in Africa. What an achievement. The economy knew the voice of Goodall.

When he spoke, the economy listened. He stabilized the currency, he brought down the inflation to a single digit not once but twice from 30%. He built an import cover for fuel, forex, drugs and other stocks to over six (6) months. Imagine as a nation we are going to bury all that greatness. We have lost and death has robbed us a great pillar of our economy.

AS A POLITICIAN

Goodall was a very sound politician, respected across the aisle of politics. He walked to the doors of any politician; spoke to and with every political leader. Whenever he opened his mouth, even adversaries of his political divide clapped hands in admiration and acceptance.

In Goodall, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gained a great man. In his death, Democratic Progressive Party has lost.

It is with great sadness that we will bury such greatness. A non-designated President that Malawi will ever had. May His Soul Rest In Peace.