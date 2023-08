Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has barred three TNM Super League coaches for not possessing the required CAF B coaching licences.

The three under-qualified coaches are Bangwe All Stars’ Joseph Kamwendo, Elvis Kafoteka of Extreme FC and Karonga United’s Luka Bruno Milanzi.

The three super league clubs have each been fined K1 million for using under-qualified coaches.-NATION ONLINE