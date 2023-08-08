Royal Medical Center hails public support

Royal Medical Center, a medical institution situated at Namiwawa along independence drive off Bowie road in Blantyre, has commended members of the general public for supporting the institution which has clocked a year and four months old.

Nutritionist Honest Chirwa, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the facility, made the sentiments in an interview with the publication on Tuesday.

Chirwa said the facility is overwhelmed with the support it is receiving from the public since they started operating in April last year. He also commended the staff members for their dedication.

“Any medical center can have the best equipment but that needs to be backed up by committed and well experienced trained health personnel,” said Chirwa

Chirwa also acknowledged Dr. Lughano Kalongolera, who is one of the Shareholders, Medical Director, Surgeon and Endoscopy specialist at Royal Medical Centre.

He said: “We thought it wise to come together with my fellow Doctors to come up with this medical centre of Excellency, in order to give Malawians affordable and quality healthcare services,”

The facility offers services such as inpatient (Admission), outpatient, maternity, gynecology, ultrasound scans, Surgeries, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Hydrotherapy, Nutrition, Emergency, Ambulance and Endoscopy.

Royal Medical Center, according to Chirwa, will also start offering dental services.

“Healthcare services are never an experiment because this involves human life. When life is lost it can’t come back and so the need of quality health systems.

“It is not like someone running a shop. There is more to healthcare service because it is never business as usual but rather a calling,” said Chirwa

Since its opening Royal Medical Centre has invested in a Medical Management Operating System and they are now paperless to maximize time, infection prevention and privacy.