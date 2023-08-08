Queens must improve on physical fitness, strategic preparation,

By Jack Banda

Mwawi Kumwenda’s comments about the Malawi netball team give a deep insight into the shortcomings of the team at the international level. Here’s an analytical breakdown of the issues raised:

Physical Fitness and Preparation: Mwawi points out that teams like Australia and New Zealand train intensely for long durations. Their players are not only swift but also have high endurance. This means that these teams are well-prepared, both physically and mentally.

Preparation isn’t just about understanding the game but also ensuring the body is conditioned to handle the pressure of big tournaments. Her remarks echo the sentiment that the Malawi Queens may be falling short in terms of physical conditioning.

Need for Tall Players: Height can be an advantage in netball, particularly for positions like Goal Shooter. Mwawi’s mention of the need for more tall players suggests that this is an area where Malawi could strengthen its roster to compete with top-tier teams.

Coaching and Strategy: The critique of the coaching staff and their lack of strategic preparation is evident. Scouting players well in advance of tournaments and strategizing based on opponents is crucial in such high-stake tournaments.

The fact that preparations begin only after tournament announcements and the questionable in-game substitutions underscore a possible lack of foresight and planning.

Team Unity and Leadership: The incident of players publicly criticizing a teammate shows a lapse in discipline, unity, and leadership within the team. Such public displays of discord can negatively affect team morale and performance. It’s essential for leadership, both from the coaching staff and senior players, to ensure a cohesive and united front.

In summary, while the Malawi Queens have shown resilience and talent by placing 7th at the Netball World Cup 2023, they can improve upon issues like physical fitness, strategic preparation, and fostering team unity.