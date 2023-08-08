HRDC condemns MPs on self-serving retirement packages amidst economic crisis

August 8, 2023: The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), in a strong and unwavering stance, denounces the recent proposal by Members of Parliament (MPs) to grant themselves substantial retirement packages. This move starkly disregards the prevailing dire circumstances faced by the Malawian population due to the ongoing economic challenges.

The evident pursuit of self-interest and greed exhibited by the MPs deeply concerns us and undermines the cherished principles of justice and fairness upon which our nation stands.

In the midst of an economic crisis that has inflicted severe hardships upon the citizens of Malawi, causing them to grapple with unmet basic needs and escalating difficulties, it is inconceivable that elected representatives would prioritize personal gains over their duty to serve the people.

HRDC perceives this action as a significant infringement on the fundamental human rights of Malawians, further exacerbating existing inequality and poverty. This decision not only stands as an injustice but also sends a disheartening message that the voices and concerns of ordinary citizens are being disregarded and silenced.

As an organization unwaveringly dedicated to safeguarding human rights, we shall not remain passive bystanders while such grave injustice unfolds. HRDC is unwaveringly committed to pursuing legal avenues to challenge this reprehensible act and thwart the implementation of these self-serving retirement packages. We pledge to exhaust every available legal means to ensure that those responsible for such actions are held accountable.

We firmly believe that the focus of the Parliament should be directed towards resolving the ongoing economic crisis that grips Malawi. Issues such as fuel and forex shortages, coupled with the rising prices of essential commodities like maize, have left Malawians struggling, unable to access basic necessities through ADMARC depots.

We call upon the MPs to demonstrate sensitivity to the prevailing crisis. The current state finds Malawi grappling with a staggering K7.9 trillion debt. It should be evident that failing to service these debts raises the critical question of where the government will find additional resources to finance the proposed gratuity.