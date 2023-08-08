Champion Stadium to wear new face

The Majestic Champion Stadium

Champion Stadium, which is located in Mponela- Dowa District, is wearing a new face following various projects undergoing at the facility.

For instance, news stands have been erected,while covered stands are almost 80 per cent.

Once works are completed, and approved by Football Association of Malawi,the stadium is expected to be hosting high profile Super League games.

Wearing new face

Kavina said that currently, they are working on covered stands and that part of the open stands is finished.

He further explained that once the stadium is completed, he expects FAM officials to inspect it before it starts hosting high profile matches in the elite League.