Queens star Lwazi retires from professional netball

Malawi Queens Centre player Takondwa Lwazi has announced her retirement from professional netball at the age of 31.

In an interview with local media, Lwazi said she has done her part and would want to see some new blood in the team.

The netballer made the announcement after playing against Tonga in a 7th/8th placing match at the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Lwazi has been one of the key players for the national team at various regional, continental and world tournaments.

Queens’s shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has also announced her retirement from profession netball to pave way for young stars.