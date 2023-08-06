spot_img
Queens star Lwazi retires from professional netball

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Queens Centre player Takondwa Lwazi has announced her retirement from professional netball at the age of 31.

In an interview with local media, Lwazi said she has done her part and would want to see some new blood in the team.

The netballer made the announcement after playing against Tonga in a 7th/8th placing match at the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Lwazi has been one of the key players for the national team at various regional, continental and world tournaments.

Queens’s shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has also announced her retirement from profession netball to pave way for young stars.

Queens’s shooter Mwawi Kumwenda ‘retires’
Rift deepens in ruling Tonse Alliance, Joyce Banda threatens to dump Chakwera
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

