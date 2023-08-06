DPP is dead and buried in the grave, Chakwera addressing economic woes- Says Chimwendo

RCB addressing the mammoth crowd

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Youth Director ( DOY) bulldozer Chimwendo Banda says government of President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is fixing the social architecture of the country following the impact of natural disasters such as Cyclones, droughts, COVID-19 among others that negatively affected people’s income and discretionary disposables.

Chimwendo was speaking on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Nsanama Primary School ground in Machinga District during a rally that attracted mammoth crowd.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said despite the global economic downturn, which has also affected Malawi’s economic prospects, President Chakwera is determined to turn around the economy for the betterment of poor through various social safety nets programs such as mtukula pakhomo, tigwilane manje initiative, soft loans for the youth among others.

Chimwendo, who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture told the enthusiastic crowd that it is only the MCP under the leadership of Chakwera that has citizens’ best interests at heart ‘because its economic package track record is unmatched’.

“The way we dealt with the epileptic power generation where opposition said bad things about this government, the same way we gonna deal with shortage of foreign exchange and inflation that have enormous impact on people’s lives,” said Chimwendo Banda.

On politics, Chimwendo Banda reminded Malawians that president Chakwera is winning the 2025 polls because he is the only president who has vision for country unlike the opposition which continue to fight each other for supremacy. He, therefore, asked the people of Machinga to continue supporting government for it to deliver.

High Table

“I can assure you here that DPP won’t come back. We buried them in 2020 and to make matters worse they are busy fighting in grave while dreaming of resurrecting with leaking wounds. In fact we will help them to be in grave as we have embarked on a journey to alleviate the sufferings of Malawians by ending hunger through AIP initiative, said Chimwendo who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

He reiterated that this year’s AIP fertilizer will roll out soon as all logistics are done and urged chiefs to make sure that every beneficiary has received his package.

Several top gurus of MCP NEC members attended the rally including Second Deputy Secretary General, Gerald Kazembe, Regional Chairperson Ntandama, David Lalli among others.