Chakwera calls for unity to build Malawi

By Rose Cross Mahorya

Mzuzu, August 5: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has called for government and the church to work together in instilling the spirit of hard work amongst Malawians for the development of the country.

Speaking Saturday in Mzuzu during consecration of Catholic Diocese of Mzuzu Auxiliary Bishop Yohane Nyirenda, Chakwera said the country cannot develop if citizens are not hard working.

Chakwera said the church too has the responsibility to encourage citizens not to always depend on help from others but from the outcomes of their own hard work.

“As citizens we must know that this nation will only develop if each one of us play our part in building it.

“If we want to have good roads, we must work hard. If we want jobs for youths, we must provide good education to them and create industries which can employ them. As such, each one of us must work hard because it is not going to come easily,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera added that the church has a responsibility to remind the people that God blesses people that are hard workers.

“A lazy nation cannot prosper because God did not create us lazy,” he said adding that leaders in different capacity should serve people for the betterment of the country.

Delivering his homily, Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Catholic Diocese of Karonga encouraged believers to love both the newly ordained Auxiliary Bishop and the Diocesan Bishop.

He also called upon the newly consecrated Auxiliary Bishop Nyirenda to work with all groups of people without taking sides as he works on behalf of God who is the father all people.

In his speech, Auxiliary Bishop Nyirenda called for continued unity in the church and the country as a whole for smooth sharing of the word of God.

“My plea is that let us continue working together for the betterment and growth of the Church of God for that is what we are all here for,” said Nyirenda.