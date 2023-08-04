TNM introduces incentives for new connections…Customers and Agents to receive bumper bonus

Head of Innovations Joshua Sichinga

Blantyre, August 3, 2023 –New customers of TNM and resellers of SIM cards have every reason to smile as the pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider, proudly announces a bumper offer of free airtime and data for every new SIM card purchase.

New customers will receive 1.4G in bonus data bundles, 200 bonus minutes and 200 bonus SMS for every new SIM card bought when they recharge with at least K200 on Mpamba. In addition, they will qualify for 200 more bonus minutes if they transact with K1,000 or more using their new SIM card on TNM Mpamba. For resellers or agents, they will receive K100 worth of airtime for 5 SIM cards.

“This offer, valid until October 2023, gives new customers of TNM an added advantage of joining a network that offers world class experience with value for money access to data through a 4G and 5G networks and convenience and safety through transactional services available on TNM Mpamba,” said Head of Innovations, Joshua Sichinga

Sichinga said that the new incentives are a continuation of the exciting offers from TNM under its Mahape campaign which celebrates the utility from using TNM network services.

These include access to the 5G and 4G network platform, mobile money, and a wide range of bundles for both voice and data services and Winback campaigns.

“At TNM we are determined to provide the greatest value and experience to our customers and value chain stakeholders like agents. The free incentives underscore our commitment to transform Malawi’s telecommunications landscape, and to share the best of the Mahape moments,” said Sichinga.

Sichinga said the new incentives package is an improved offer as it extends to data and includes Mpamba. Hitherto, the incentive was limited to 138 minutes for voice only.

He said the offer has been designed to empower customers with more data and talk time to give them a cushion in these difficult economic times. At the same time, it will give resale agents a boost for their business by creating demand for their TNM products such as SIM cards and mobile money.

“In coming up with the improved new customer incentive, we factored in the benefits to our customers and how we can help to boost the business for our agents. By selling more SIM cards, they will be increasing their revenue and profit margins, while the Mpamba transactions respond to the need for TNM to apply mobile network technology to promote financial inclusion,” said the Head of Innovations.

The new offers are in line with the economic challenges that have influenced major changes on the market.