Friday, August 4, 2023
Ticia Counseling Centre Graduates 84 in Counseling Psychotherapy

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

As suicide cases continue to rise in the country due to various social and economic reasons, Ticia counseling centre has awarded certificates to 84 students who have completed a course in counseling psychotherapy.

Speaking during a colorful graduation ceremony which took place on Friday, Ticia Counseling Centre Chief Executive Officer, Patricia Singini stated that counseling and psychotherapy counselors are crucial as they provide professional   advice to people.

“At the moment the economic situation is not okay in the country, alot of people are committing suicide due to depression among some,” said Singini.

She further observed that as the country has fewer psychotherapy counselors against the population, the new graduates will assist alot in the health sector.

A total number of 819 students have graduated from Ticia counseling centre since they started operating in 2019.

According to southern Africa litigation centre website, suicide from impulsive life stresses is often connected with social and cultural factors such as debt and romantic relationship breakdown.

Southern Africa litigation centre further said that extreme poverty destabilizes lives, crushes self-esteem and creates despair which can lead to self-harm.

