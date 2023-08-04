Maranatha Academy opens magnificent girls campus in Lilongwe

MAGNIFICENT: part of newly opened Maranatha Girls Academy in Lilongwe

Good news to all capital city secondary school girls following the announcement by Maranatha Academy on Thursday that they have opened a new campus called Maranatha Girls Capital Academy at Six Miles in Lilongwe.

The announcement was made during a press conference at their new campus.

The campus will be housed in the former White Palace Hotel.

Managing Director for Maranatha Academy,Dr Ernest Kaonga told the media that the aim of opening this new campus is to give a chance to more girls to have access to quality education.

Kaonga said that their Machinjiri girls campus will also be operating in Blantyre,including that of boys at Matindi.

The new campus in Lilongwe has airconditioned classrooms, security cctv 24 hours, according to Kaonga.

He also revealed that next year they will open a new campus for boys in Lilongwe.

According to Kaonga, parents and guardians should expect their children to excel with their studies as the academy has vibrant records of sending many students to universities with the recent 343 learners making it to various universities.

“Parents should expect more good news from our institution because our main aim is to see many children excelling well in their studies,”said Kaonga.