Parliament is a sacred temple, deliberations can’t be stopped for partisan politics- Chimwendo Banda

Chimwendo Banda captured after parliamentary deliberations

Leader of Business in Parliament Richard Chimwendo Banda has dismissed allegations by the opposition Members of Parliament that government side decided to suspend parliamentary deliberations in order for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament to attend a meeting at the party’s headquarters which is stones throw from Parliament Building.

But reacting to the allegations, Chimwendo Banda said it is not true that government disrupted the proceedings in order to allow MCP members to attend to the meeting which is alleged to have been taking place at the party’s office because government regards parliament as “sacred temple for the people of Malawi where their voices are connected to government.’

Chimwendo said: “that government recognizes the importance of parliamentary deliberations and its obligations to Malawians. We cannot suspend deliberations for partisan politics because even if the president is holding his meetings at BICC, the House does not stop operating. Therefore, it is sad that some honourable members have decided to propagate lies to Malawians without shame.’

At around 10:30 am this morning, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo suspended the House due to a faulty recording system.

But this did not go down well with opposition members who alleged that the suspension was due to a meeting at ruling party’s headquarters.

Meanwhile, Parliament Spokesman, Ian Mwenye has released a statement that says the audio system which was faulty in the Chamber has been rectified and that Parliament regrets any inconvenience caused.