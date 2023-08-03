Hedman Nurseries for high quality hybrid pine, blue gum seedlings

…selling over 1 million pine, blue gum tree seedlings

Headman Nurseries Company LTD says it is set to sell over 1 million high quality pine and blue gum tree seedlings during the coming 2023/24 forestry season.

Company’s co-director, Brenda Kaunda revealed the development in an interview with the publication on Thursday.

“Currently, we have over 1 million pine and blue gum tree seedlings that will be available this coming tree planting season which starts in December,” said Kaunda

Headman Nurseries Company LTD, which is a haven for pine and blue gum tree seedlings, is located behind Katoto Secondary School near Wezi Private Clinic in Mzuzu.

“We are in Mzuzu but we deliver countrywide free of charge,” added Kaunda, who runs the business alongside spouse, Elias Nyirenda.

Kaunda further encouraged masses to plant pine and blue gum trees as one way of fighting climate change.

According to Kaunda, people and organizations can also make millions in profits through tree planting business.

“You can plant blue gum or pine tree today; make millions out of it in the near future by selling poles and timber,” said Kaunda

Headman Nurseries Company LTD is dully registered by the Malawi government to sell pine and blue gum tree seedlings every year at affordable price.

The company can be contacted on +265998672577 or though their official facebook page Headman Nurseries Company LTD.