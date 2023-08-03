Chakwera graces Religion and Politics book launch

By Tiyanjane Nandie Mambucha

Lilongwe, August 2: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday witnessed the launch of a book that uncovers the symbiotic relationship between politics and religion.

The launch of the 375-page book authored by Pastor Nick Chakwera and Co-authored by Pastor Fatsani Luther Kwenda received a massive support from people from all walks of life who graced the occasion.

Speaking during the launch in Lilongwe President Chakwera said the book is an excellent tool for self-reflection and not just for public debate.

”The subject of religion and politics is like a double edged sword that need to be handled with care because it has potential to break or make as it sparks debate.

“That kind of debate was prominent during my presidency for the simple reason that the position was being occupied by others from the background of medicine, business, economics, activism and even law. I was the first to occupy the position as a religious person,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera further endorsed the book and applauded the authors for taking a risk to handle such a subject saying the will of God is manifested through the will of people which is driven by politics and religion.

Speaking after reviewing the book former Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, who is also a church minister, Dr Nevars Mumba said, in a nutshell, the book is a beautifully written story of a controversial subject.

”Kingdoms and governments belong to God, according to Romans 13. So, it is an absolute honour to put God on top. The book should be translated in many languages and should be taught in schools.

“Malawi is a Christian nation by action because it elected a pastor as a leader. This shows that Malawi loves God,” said Dr Mumba.

Commenting on the book, Pastor Nick Chakwera said people should buy the book and read saying it is okay to agree or disagree with the content because all he wants is a sincere debate on the matter of religion and politics.

Among other guests who attended the launch include Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, parliamentarians, political analysts, members of the clergy and members of the diplomatic corps.