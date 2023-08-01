STATE 0 -1 CHILIMA: Malawi Court Rules in Favour of Veep Chilima

High Court Judge Justice Redson Kapindu has ruled in favour of the defence to have bail conditions for Vice-President Saulos Chilima varied because he is not a flight risk.

Kapindu has put aside a condition which allows the State to keep Chilima’s passport but instead it should be handled over to the State President for the very reason that the Veep cannot travel without seeking permission from the President.

Kapindu has also ordered that Chilima should be informing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the court 72 hours ahead of any foreign trip and added that this is just “sharing of information” and not necessarily “seeking authority”.

This requires that, in case of a foreign trip, Chilima should state destination and date of departure and return.

He has also removed the condition that require Chilima to report to the ACB every three months saying it does not serve any purpose for someone who holds such a high office—under State protection.

The judge stressed that the court will not join the ACB in its mistrust of State institutions and machinery.-(Story Credit: Suzgo Chitete, Nation Online)