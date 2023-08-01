Mwanza to have a stadium- Chimwendo Banda announces in Parliament

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture has assured the people of Mwanza that government will this year start constructing Mwanza Stadium.

The Minister was speaking in Parliament today after Member of Parliament for Mwanza Central Nicholas Dausi sought his views on the issue following the delays on the project.

In his submission, Dausi said the stadium is very important to the people of Mwanza for it will add value to the district, spur economic activities, among others.

DAUSI

In his remarks, the Minister assured the people of Mwanza that the project will roll out this year though government is going through turbulent waters in terms of funding.

“Government appreciates the critical role stadiums across the country bring to the society and the country as among others will help develop youth sports’ talents as they will be exposed to the country’s best players. It will also boost the council’s revenue collected from business persons such as restaurant operators and that stadia add beauty to the district among others,’ said Chimwendo Banda in Parliament.

Malawi Government is on construction stadia galore across the country.