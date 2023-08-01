High Court Varies Chilima’s Bail Conditions. Today’s 5 Key Points

BAIL CONDITIONS VARIED: Justice Redson Kapindu has today, Tuesday August 1, 2023 varied bail conditions that the lower court had imposed on Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima when he was arrested in November 2022 over corruption allegations. The Judge has set aside the need to have Chilima’s passport to be kept by the state but instead hand it over to President Lazarus Chakwera for the same reason that the Vice President can not travel without seeking leave of the President.

The court has also set aside the condition to have the Vice President physically report to ACB offices once in every three months, ruling that that requirement does not serve any purpose. Instead, the Office of the Vice President should be informing the ACB about the Veep’s whereabout every two weeks.

During the ruling, Justice Kapindu described as strange the reasoning by ACB prosecutors that the Vice President can still evade trial even although he is guarded by the Malawi Police Service because, according to ACB, the police can not be trusted. The Judge said he refused to join the ACB “on their journey of mistrust of the Malawi Police Service.”

2: NEW CHARGE SHEET: The ACB has dropped initial charges that they levelled on Vice President Chilima and there is now a new charge sheet, prompting the defence to argue that the ammended charge sheet is not supported by law. One of the defence lawyers Khumbo Soko wondered why the sudden change to the charge sheet, nine months after the arrest. “When arresting someone you must show that you are ready,” he said. The court will still make a ruling after submissions from both parties on Plea taking versus new charge sheet.