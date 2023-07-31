spot_img
spot_img
27.4 C
New York
Monday, July 31, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Oops!256 Malawian men commit suicide in first half of 2023 due to economic challenges under Chakwera

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Police Service (MPS) has registered an increase in the number of suicide cases in the first half of 2023 compared to those registered during the same period in 2022.

Police records show that 256 people have killed themselves during the stated period this year compared to 135 people who committed suicide in 2022.

The records further show that more men have killed themselves in 2023 as did in 2021 when compared to women.

Of the 256 people who have committed suicide in 2023, 226 are male while 30 are female.

In 2022, 122 males committed suicide as compared to 13 females.

MPS is thus calling upon those going through depression and facing mental problems to visit it’s Victim Support Units in all its police stations across the country for counseling and psycho-social support.

Previous article
Chakwera Ayimanso
Next article
Mangochi based NGO in Senegal for 4th African Philanthropy Conference
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc