Oops!256 Malawian men commit suicide in first half of 2023 due to economic challenges under Chakwera

Malawi Police Service (MPS) has registered an increase in the number of suicide cases in the first half of 2023 compared to those registered during the same period in 2022.

Police records show that 256 people have killed themselves during the stated period this year compared to 135 people who committed suicide in 2022.

The records further show that more men have killed themselves in 2023 as did in 2021 when compared to women.

Of the 256 people who have committed suicide in 2023, 226 are male while 30 are female.

In 2022, 122 males committed suicide as compared to 13 females.

MPS is thus calling upon those going through depression and facing mental problems to visit it’s Victim Support Units in all its police stations across the country for counseling and psycho-social support.