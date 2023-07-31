NBM supports ICAM, IIA lake conferences

Jimu (right) handover the cheque to Zigowa

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has given K5 million to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) and K3 million to Institute of Internal Auditors Malawi (IIA) for their annual conferences in September this year.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque presentation to ICAM on Friday, NBM’s Financial Accountant Mavuto Goodson Jimu said the Bank realizes the benefits that come from such conferences as they will also have a chance to present products to the delegates.

“We are expecting that the gathering will discuss economic challenges the country is facing and come up with practical solutions to resolve the same,” said Jimu.

ICAM Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Noel Zigowa, commended NBM for the donation which he described as timely to help the Institute achieve a successful conference.

“Among other activities delegates are going to discuss this year’s theme which is looking at creating value , building a sustainable economy towards Malawi 2063 goals, as one of the enablers of having effective institutions and professions,” said Zigowa.

Nyirenda (right) handing over cheque to Albert Dambula (middle) while another NBM manager Noel Tomoka looks on

Presenting a symbolic cheque to IIA on the same day, NBM Head of Internal Audit, Daniel Jere said the Bank benefits a lot from the IIA events as the institute fosters training and development of practicing internal auditors, some of which work with the Bank.

“As you are aware National Bank is one of the best performing companies on the stock exchange, in fact that comes from the strong governance culture that we have, assisted by internal auditors amongst other functional divisions at the Bank,” said Jere.

Institute of Internal Auditors Malawi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Dambula also hailed NBM plc for the support which he said will help cushion their huge budget.

“The delegates that are coming are internal auditors that are practicing in various organizations such as risk management practitioners, IT auditors as well as the public so that people can fully understand what we normally do, under this year’s theme ‘Internal audit believe, adapt and thrive’” explained Dambula.

Institute of Internal Auditors Malawi plans to hold its annual conference from September 7 to 10, while ICAM will follow suit from September 14 to 16 in Mangochi.