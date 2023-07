Governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will hold its elective convention in August 2024.

MCP’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka has disclosed this during a press briefing in Lilongwe today.

Mkaka said this was agreed on at the MCP National Executive Committee meeting on November 21, 2022.

According to Mkaka, his office will announce the exact dates of the convention at an appropriate time.