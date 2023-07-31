By Jack Banda

The recent incident involving Mwai Kumwenda, a prominent netball player, has sparked a divisive situation within the Malawi Queens team. It’s essential to understand the factors at play and foster unity to maintain the sport’s integrity and reputation.

Firstly, it is unfair to blame Mwai Kumwenda for refusing to play during the final minutes of a game where the team was already losing significantly. As a professional player, she has a reputation to uphold, and it is reasonable for her to protect her image and well-being.

On the other hand, the coach’s decision to put her in at such a late stage of the game, seemingly to showcase his authority was disrespectful to both the player and the sport. Netball is a highly competitive and capitalistic environment, and professional athletes like Mwai deserve to be treated with respect and appreciation for their hard-earned achievements.

The players who made a video criticizing Mwai should also be reprimanded, as it appears that this action may have been influenced by the coach’s desire to protect his own reputation.

Netball stars like Mwai Kumwenda and Mary Waya are national treasures, and their contributions should be acknowledged and safeguarded for the benefit of the sport and aspiring players in Malawi.

To address the situation, the coach must be told off or sent back home and the team must come together, put aside any divisions, and work towards a shared goal. Open communication, understanding each other’s perspectives, and supporting one another will lead to a stronger and more cohesive team.

As the Netball World Cup continues, it is essential to manage conflicts internally and refrain from airing disagreements on social media. The focus should be on preparing for future matches, where the players’ dedication to representing their country should shine through.