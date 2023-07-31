DPP summons Nankhumwa to disciplinary hearing for conducting rally without approval from APM

Embattled Democratic Progressive Party-DPP has dismissed reports that it has summoned its Southern Region Vice President, Kondwani Nankhumwa for disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

A purported summon letter, signed by Jean Mathanga, who is secretary for the party’s Disciplinary Committee, indicates that Nankhumwa was to answer issues bordering on his latest whistle stop tours he recently conducted in Blantyre with other senior party officials.

But DPP spokesperson, Shadreck Namalomba claims the party is not aware of any summon or plan to summon Nankhumwa.

“What is being speculated in media, the party has no knowledge of. That’s the position,” says Namalomba.

However, The Radar has gathered that Mathanga sent the summon letter to Nankhumwa through WhatsApp. Namalomba still insists, the party is not aware of that.

“Matters of discipline are personal. They are not driven to the public and for the time being, I can say I am not aware,” he adds.

The purported summon letter raised eyebrows on the committee’s legitimacy to summon Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Opposition parties in Parliament.

Others argue that would be a contempt of court considering that recently a court dissolved the party’s NGC Meeting resolutions.

Recently, ppolitical scientist George Phiri described developments in the party as a result of failure by its leadership to appreciate how people can behave politically and practice democratic principles in intraparty politics.

“The DPP leadership has that challenge and because of that they have so many cliques in the party that are not satisfied with certain decisions being made by the leadership. Unless they are included, those,” Phiri told Nation Online.