Chakwera Ayimanso

The meeting in progress

It is now clear that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will undoubtedly feature President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera as the party’s candidate for 2025 tripartite polls.

MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Ndau Mkaka says that so far “most members” in the party believe that Chakwera must be their party torchbearer even though the mandate to lead in 2025 will be determined by the convention to be held in August next year.

Mkaka was quick to announce that MCP is democratic institution that respects its constitution and that any member who want to contest on any position is free to do so.

Mkaka was accompanied by National Youth Director, Chimwendo Banda, Organizing Secretary Khumbize Chiponda, Campaign Director, Moses Nkukuyu, Legal Affairs Director, Titus Mvula.