Chimwendo touts Chakwera’s policies on energy, as UTM leaders flip to MCP

Bull dozer Chimwendo Banda speaking during the rally

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Youth Director Richard Chimwendo Banda has hailed President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for ending blackouts in the country which were great impediment to the country’s economic growth as most small scale businesses were hurt and frustrated by the blackouts.

Speaking today at Kaliyeka School ground in Lilongwe, Chimwendo said energy sector is the lifeblood of every economy hence president Chakwera worked tooth and nail to make sure that the people of Malawi go “back to work”.

“Blackouts have ripple effects on the economy. Small businesses are hurt sending most people into poverty and yet energy is the lifeblood of every economy.

Part of the mammoth crowd

“But since we have a visionary leader in the name of Chakwera, the blackouts are now history a sign that soon the economy will be rejuvenated as small scale businesses are running at a full scale,” said bulldozer Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

On politics, Chimwendo reiterated that president Chakwera and MCP will win the 2025 polls.

At the rally, former UTM Party Central Regional Governor Samson Mithenga announced his resignation from the party and has joined the MCP.

One of the UTM defectors

Mithenga who was fired from UTM in April 2021 on matters that border of character, led other 10 members who were also unveiled at the rally and welcomed by the party’s secretary general, Eisenhower Mkaka.

In his speech, Mkaka who was the Guest of Honour at the rally which was hosted by Member of Parliament for the area Ulemu Msungama assured Malawians that Malawi is on the right path to socioeconomic development under president Chakwera regardless the tribulations they are facing now.

Several top MCP members graced the rally including First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo,, Ministers, MPs among others.