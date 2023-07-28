MPINGANJIRA AT IT AGAIN, SPOILS PLAYERS OVER MAFCO VICTORY

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC President, Dr Thomson Mpinganjira has once again splashed cash to Wanderers FC players and members of technical panel following the Nomads’ victory against Mafco FC at Chitowe Stadium on Wednesday.

The President has dangled K100,000 to each player and each member of the technical panel. The Club Board Chairperson has also thanked William Thole over his four straight clean sheets with K200,000. Mpinganjira has further rewarded the scorers for the Mafco game (Vincent Nyangulu and Vitumbiko Kumwenda) with additional K50,000 each.

“I am delighted at the performance of our boys. I want this trend to continue. As their top fan, I will keep motivating them towards better results” remarked Mpinganjira. The President’s appreciation comes at the back of another token of appreciation after the Nomads ended Silver Strikers FC’s unbeaten run at Kamuzu Stadium last week.

The Nomads earned their third win in a row, beating resilient Mafco FC at their backyard in Chitowe. The win saw the Nomads moving to second in the standings with 28 points. They face Kamuzu Barracks in the final first round fixture on Saturday at Kasungu Stadium.

©MMWFC MEDIA