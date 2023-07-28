FDH Bank in Capetown to support the Queens

The Queens donning FDH attire

Official sponsors of the Malawi National Netball Team, FDH Bank, have travelled to Capetown in South Africa to offer their support to the girls as they kick start their Netball World Cup finals tonight.

The Queens will open their group B with Scotland in the first Netball World Cup in Africa.

FDH Bank Public Relations Manager Lorraine Chikhula said they felt the need to follow the Queens and give them support to power them up for the competition.

“As a sponsor, we are very excited about the start of the Netball World Cup and The Queens’ participation. We are in Capetown offering them full support, and we wish them all the best as the games start. Our expectations are very high, and we believe The Queens will give a world-class performance and bring back the cup,” she said.

The Malawi Queens interim coach Samuel Kanyenda commended FDH Bank and all Malawians for the support, saying they feel charged up and ready to burn Scotland.

“The good thing is that we prepared well for the competition. We know we are not facing Scotland alone, but we just want to make sure that we start on a high note with a win against Scotland. They are not a new side, and we know them,” he said.

The Queens, ranked sixth in the world, will face third-ranked England on Saturday before playing Barbados on Sunday.

Tonight, Australia will play Zimbabwe, while South Africa battles out with Wales, and Uganda is facing Singapore.