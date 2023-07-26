Our Aim Foundation donates US$500 000 worth of medical equipment

Our Aim Foundation (OAF) has donated US$500 000 worth of medical equipment to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH), Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) and Kachere Rehabilitation Center in Blantyre.

The donated equipment includes trollies, catheters, crutches, dialysis fluids, walkers, wheelchairs and syringes.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Wednesday at Atlas Medical Centre in Blantyre Our Aim Foundation Trustee, Dr. Parth Patel said they have made the donation as a way of addressing challenges faced by health facilities.

DR Patel: We want to help in addressing challenges facing health facilities

“We decided to make the donation to these hospitals as they are major health service providers in the Southern Region and the turnaround of patients seeking medical assistance remains in hundreds of thousands,” said Dr. Patel

In his remarks Kachere Rehabilitation Center Board Member, Mc Donald Kaluwa, commended OAF for the donation describing it as ‘timely”.

Mayor for Blantyre City Wild Ndipo, who was also the Guest of Honour, asked hospital authorities to use the donation responsibly.

Dr. Patel and Blantyre City Mayor Ndipo

The donation has been made with support from Bread and Water for Africa which is a USA based charity non-profit providing a brighter future for Africa’s children.

Our AIM Foundation is a USA-based organization founded by Nisha Mandani 15 years ago.

It is a donor-run organization which directs close to 100% of its donations to its beneficiaries. It has multiple branches in Africa and South Asian countries.

AIM Foundation’s largest operation is in Malawi and it is operating hand in hand with many governmental agencies including the Ministry of Health.