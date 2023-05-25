Civil Servant Wins Solar Panel in FCB ‘Zanga Phee’ Promo

A Malawi Government employee Shema Daudi has won a Solar Panel in the on-going First Capital Bank (FCB) Zanga Phee Promotion.

He was named the winner on Thursday during the first draw of the promotion which took place at FCB Headquarters in Blantyre; where 10 other civil servants won branded T-shirts.

According to the company’s Head of Marketing Twikale Chirwa, the Zanga Phee Promotion which will run up to July 18, 2023 is under its Civil Servant Loan facility.

In the promotion, Civil servants stand a chance to win a grand prize of MK1 Million and other prizes by simply applying for or topping up civil servant loans.

CHIRWA: The loan is processed within 48-hours

“ The bank would like to incentivize existing customers who would like loan top ups but also encourage potential customers to access the First Capital Bank Civil Servant Lending,” said Chirwa

The Civil servant loan is fast, flexible, affordable and does not require any form , collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Malawi government.

According to the FCB, the loan is processed within 48-hours and can be used to purchase personal assets, paying school fees, farming and business startups among others.