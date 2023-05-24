Kodi a Chakwera azizati chani mu 2025?

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

“Kodi Chilimayo azizati chani pa campaign pamene zomwe ankalonjeza siziinachitike”? It is a random question I come across. Let me start by stating that SKC made several unique innovative promises in 2019. He was standing as the president, not vice president.

Under his manifesto, he had a technical team which was geared to fulfill those promises, unfortunately, his team was not Mlusu, Gwengwe, Chakwera, Chimwendo, Mkaka and other failed ministers. When Chakwera adopted Chilima’s manifesto, the agreement was that Chilima would be the finance minister and a selection of his trusted team would be part of cabinet, this never happened. MCP adopted a manifesto they could hardly decode.

Now we have seen how corrupt, nepotistic, economic ineptness, and blank Chakwera’s administration is, on the other hand, we saw how corrupt, nepotistic and ruthless DPP rule was. We can’t judge them for any hope of improvement on their weaknesses. Kodi a Muthalika ndi achakwera azizati chani mu 2025?

If there is one man we can give government without turning around hills of doubt is SKC, we never tried him, we never gave him the opportunity to lead.