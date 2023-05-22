USELESS PAC: A Case of Khaki Envelope

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

Over the weekend I was confused to hear that PAC met Azamba, that long awaited meeting. Instead of asking Azamba to explain her side over the allegations Buluma made to her, Public Affairs Committee instead asked Azamba to fire corrupt controlling officers, a corruption tainted officer being asked to deal with corruption tainted juniors.

I could not understand how PAC avoided the Buluma issue until today when I saw this picture and seen Khaki Envelope in the pocket. Useless PAC. Another group that needs to be disbanded. Their cry was not to save tax payers money, rather it’s passing through their noses without a chance for them to taste.

Khaki envelope.