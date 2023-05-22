BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

Just to put the record straight, SKC is not desperate for anything. When you know your capabilities you stay put and wait for your time. When we say SKC is standing in 2025, we don’t mean we are waiting for Chakwera to leave the Presidency to him, NO, we mean he will campaign as President of Malawi and he shall win. Chakwera’s presidency is already tattered and rotten to be left to anyone even himself

Let MCP be reminded that it was MCP which cried for alliance with UTM day and night. If they were a party with 56 years of age, headquarters surely they should have gone solo than begging UTM to help them during the campaign. The fact that MCP came to UTM, it is all reason enough that MCP knows it’s position, it can’t win an election without a partnership.

Further, the fact that UTM managed to gather a million plus votes within months of its registration scores another point of how the party is loved and can be loved if sold to the electorate properly. We just need intensive campaign. UTM is the only party which does not believe in tribalism, corruption, neither nepotism. Rather it is a party which is innovative and believes Malawi has it all to scale up

So wanuyo akayime, ifenso wathuyi akayima but we don’t need madzi anandolo aboma lanulo. We are not beggers, we shall work together with those of like-minded.