Embrace digital school curriculum-Education PS Mussa

By Lovemore Khomo

Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa has expressed the need to embrace digital school curriculum in order to avoid catastrophic destruction of much needed information during disasters.

Mussa was speaking on Monday in Lilongwe during the opening of Human Capital Africa(HCA) second assessment training for Managers and EMIS officers on the scorecards.

The Ministry of Education in collaboration with Human Capital Africa(HCA) wants to promote Foundational Learning in order to improve education gains at all levels of education so that it aligns to MW2063.

“It is an assessment tool to help track competences that children are acquiring in terms of literacy and numeracy.” said Mussa.

Recent, World Bank study indicates that only 10 percent of standard 4 children aged 10 in the Global South are able to read, which is a learning poverty unlike the North where 30% of children of the same age properly read in terms of literacy and numeracy.

She further pointed out the need to collectively work with all stakeholders in the sector to make things and education sector grow.

“Improve teachers competence using Teacher’s Development Centers(TDC) for development of learners in the country.” added Mussa.

HCA’s Senior Associate, Chinwe Umeh-Ujubuonu explained that the training will assist teachers in conducting assessments on how children are performing in class.

“The use of scorecard will greatly improve the educations in schools and it is key to growth.” said Chinwe.

He appreciated the relationship that exists with Ministry of Education after signing a memorandum of understanding in February to work together in the education sector.

HCA is an accountability and advocacy organisation that uses evidence to mobilize governments to take actions that improve foundation literacy and numeracy outcomes for children in Sub-Saharan Africa.