spot_img
spot_img
13.6 C
New York
Friday, May 19, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chilima’s case goes to High Court

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court has today committed Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s case to the High Court.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Chilima on November 25, 2022 before being granted bail the same day by the court.

He is facing six counts of which three are for corrupt practices by a public officer contrary to Section 24(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA), two are for receiving advantage for using influence in regard to contracts contrary to Section 29 (1) (b) of the CPA.

The Vice President Dr. Chilima is also answering a count of failing to make a full report to a police officer or an officer of the ACB that an advantage had been corruptly given contrary to Section 36 (1) of the CPA.

Previous article
CDEDI’S 75OMILLION VIGILS: LL DC calls for stakeholders meeting tomorrow, AG Chakaka on fire
Next article
Police Yet to Arrest MCP ‘Thugs’
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc