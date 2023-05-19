Chilima’s case goes to High Court

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court has today committed Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s case to the High Court.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Chilima on November 25, 2022 before being granted bail the same day by the court.

He is facing six counts of which three are for corrupt practices by a public officer contrary to Section 24(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA), two are for receiving advantage for using influence in regard to contracts contrary to Section 29 (1) (b) of the CPA.

The Vice President Dr. Chilima is also answering a count of failing to make a full report to a police officer or an officer of the ACB that an advantage had been corruptly given contrary to Section 36 (1) of the CPA.