CDEDI’S 75OMILLION VIGILS: LL DC calls for stakeholders meeting tomorrow, AG Chakaka on fire

The Lilongwe District Council has set tomorrow May 19 as a day for a stakeholders meeting after Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) and other concerned citizens sent a notice to the council indicating that they would go ahead with vigils that were postponed last week when the District authorities promised that will facilitate dialogue between office of the Attorney General and the Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI).

CDEDI and other concerned citizens would like to hold vigils at the office of the Attorney General (AG) in Lilongwe.

In a brief letter dated May 18, 2023, Lilongwe District Commissioner (DC) Lawford Palani says the meeting will be held at the Council Chamber from 4pm.

The letter has been addressed to CDEDI, Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe City Council, Commissioner of Police for Central Region, Officer-in-Charge for Lilongwe Police Station and copied to Secretary for Local Government, Unity and Culture.

In their letter to the DC dated May 18 2023, Cdedi Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa and the two concerned citizens, Wells Khama and Zainab Hassan, say they want to conduct the vigils at the AG’s office starting from Monday, May 22, 2023 and every working day from 7am to 12 noon.

The three say the vigils are intended to force the AG to show Malawians proof that he recovered the K750 million, failing which they are demanding his resignation after he personally indicated he would quit if the said public money was not recovered in full.