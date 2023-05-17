spot_img
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
DENEYE Bails Out Cyclone Freddy Survivors  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Machinga based organisation, Development Network for Youth Empowerment (DENEYE), has donated assorted relief items to Cyclone Freddy survivors in the district.

DENEYE mobilised the items which include clothes from Machinga District Health Office, Traditional Authority Mtumbwinda and other well-wishers from within and outside the district.

Speaking after making the donation to Cyclone Freddy survivors from TA Mtumbwinda in the district, DENEYE’s Executive Director Shalid Ishmael commended its partners for supporting the course.  

The Executive Director Ishmael also appealed to the government, all concerned stakeholders and well-wishers to continue supporting DENEYE in any form to serve rural people with diligence.

Taking to the podium, TA Mtumbwinda who was a guest of honour at the function recommended DENEYE for mobilizing local resources to assist people who were affected by cyclone Freddy in the district.

One of the receipts of the relief items Esnart Broundi saluted DENEYE and partners for the donation describing it as ‘timely. She also appealed to DENEYE to continue assisting the needy people.

Cyclone Freddy, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, affected about 109, 696 in Machinga district and killed over 500 people in southern region.

