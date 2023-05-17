spot_img
Brown Mpinganjira sacrifices his ‘beloved’ son on political altar

By Malawi Voice
After disbanding his NDA , he partnered with JZU before dumping it for PP then DPP..Now MCP

Veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira says he is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to make sure that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) wins a good number of parliamentary seats in the Southern Region.

He said the targeted seats include Ndirande Malabada, where ironically, it’s current Member of Parliament is his own biological son Chipiliro Mpinganjira of opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“We will work hard to win more seats in this region. We will take over, even in Ndirande to prove wrong those that insinuate that there is no MCP here,” said Mpinganjira, a former political heavyweight

Mpinganjira was speaking at Kamuzu Upper Stadium where President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera addressed a political rally after a join corporate function at Chichiri Trade fair and Malawi Bureau of Standards MBS) in Blantyre on Wednesday.

