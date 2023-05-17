Arsenal won’t win premier league, Chakwera told

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City Central Constituency Chipiliro Mpinganjira has told Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera that his team Arsenal will not win the premier league title.

Mpinganjira was speaking on a ‘lighter note’ during the opening of Trade Fair and the inauguration of the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) Laboratory and Office Complex at Chichiri in Blantyre.

“On a lighter note Bwana President, anyamata omenyedwa ‘kambodya’ pa ground ya Chilunga ku Ndirande andituma, akuti pepani Arsenal siyiwina league,” Mpinganjira told President Chakwera, a top fan of Arsenal.

Immediately after the remarks by the outspoken Mpinganjira, President Chakwera broke into laughter.

Arsenal FC is an English professional football club based in Islington, London and it plays in the Premier League, the top flight of English football.

Currently, Arsenal is on position 2 with 81 points while Manchester City is on top of Premier League affairs with 85 points with one game at hand.