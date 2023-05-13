UDF SUPPORTERS PETITION ATUPELE MULUZI: wants him to be the party’s torch bearer in 2025

Mrs Atupele Muluzi (Centre) about to receive the petition

Hundreds of United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters today marched to the residence of the party’s former president, Atupele Muluzi, at Nyambadwe in Blantyre to petition him to be the party’s torch bearer during 2025 elections.

The marchers started from Kamuzu Stadium through Blantyre CBD via Magalasi road to his residence.

Among others, the supporters want the young Muluzi to stand as UDF’s presidential candidate during the 2025 presidential polls.

YELLOW SEA: The marchers on their way to Nyambadwe

“We have decided to ask him to return and lead the party,” said UDF’s Regional Governor for South Dorothy Masinga.

This comes less than two months after another group called Friends of Atupele endorsed the former UDF leader.

In May last year, Atupele wrote the party’s secretary general Kandi Padambo that he had resigned from his position as UDF leader to venture into business.

Since his resignation, the party has been led by Lilian Patel.

UDF, a prominent political party in Malawi was founded in 1992 by former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi.