Saturday, May 13, 2023
MADZI SAYIWALA KHWAWA: Keturah invites ex-manager Pemphero Mphande at Amaryllis Hotel

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawian singer Keturah also known as the ‘local girl’ has invited her former manager Pemphero Mphande at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre for her album launch.

“Dear Pemphero Mphande, I am happy to invite you to the launch of my album at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre on 27th May.

“Looking forward to seeing you in the audience,” Keturah posted on her official facebook page.

The Achisale hit maker Keturah recorded the self-titled album at Hen House Studios in the United States of America last year.

Keturah is a female artist who grew up in Mwanza district and currently lives in Chilomoni in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Her style of Music is greatly influenced by the great legends of Malawi music, singers like Paul Banda, Gides Chalamanda and many more.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

