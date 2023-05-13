Chimbota CBO Over the Moon As Govt surrenders Chimbota PVT School

Troughton: We are excited

Chimbota Community Development Organisation has expressed excitement following a recent announcement by the Ministry of Education to ‘surrender’ Chimbota Girls’ District Boarding secondary school formerly known as Chimbota private secondary school to the organisation.

Kevin Troughton, the Co-Director Chimbota Community Development Organisation, expressed the excitement in a voice clip made available to the publication on Saturday.

According to Troughton, Chimbota private secondary school will be reopening in September this year.

Troughton also commended the media, partners (from both Malawi and Europe) and Chimbota community in Nkhata Bay for supporting Chimbota CBO in claiming back the school from the government.

Malawi Government through the Ministry of Education and Chimbota CBO has been in conflict for about two years over the ownership of Chimbota Girls’ District Boarding secondary school.

Chimbota CBO co-founders allegedly offered to partner with the government to run the school, but later they demanded it back when the government opted to run it solo.

In a letter dated April, 28, 2023 signed by secretary for education, the government advised that if Chimbota CBO intends to reopen it as a private one, they have to follow all necessary procedures as the previous license does not hold.

The letter further said the government will reallocate all students and teachers to different government secondary schools, as it did previously when taking over the school.

Chimbota Community Development Organisation, a non-profit organization operating in the country, exists to bring development to the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Mundola to the south of Nkhata Bay boma.