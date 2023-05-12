Over 4000 nurses, midwives jobless in Malawi

Over 4000 nurses and midwives are still jobless in Malawi despite health facilities in the country facing acute shortage of health workers.

National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (Nonm) disclosed the development on Friday during the commemoration of International Nurses Day.

According to President for Nonm Shouts Galang’anda Simeza, the association is concerned that 4 000 nurses and midwives are still jobless, yet the country needs more nurses and other health professionals.

“Nurses play critical roles just as other health workers to ensure that Malawi meets the universal health coverage target by 2030.

“This is the reason we are arranging for those (nurses) who are yet to get employed to secure employment in the diaspora such as US and UK,” he said.

In her remarks, Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda appealed to the private sector to move in and employ more nurses and other health workers.

