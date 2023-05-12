NBM plc gives K5 million for ICT Expo

Kaunda (right) handing over the cheque to Gama (left)

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has committed K5 million towards this year’s Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) International Expo scheduled to take place in Lilongwe next week after a two-year break.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony on Tuesday in Blantyre, NBM Plc Head of Digital Financial Services, William Kaunda, said by supporting the event, the Bank is giving the ICT industry a platform to discuss and come up with proper solutions on how businesses can be sustained.

“As a National Bank we appreciate that we are highly digitally dependent on ICT to provide services, so we do not take this lightly because if experts and solutions in ICT are not available we will not be able to provide digital products. The ICT expo will also enhance our partnership with the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) through the ICT Innovation Jam awards that we sponsor,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda making his speech

ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) president, Clarence Gama commended NBM Plc for the support saying it will help make the expo and the innovation awards a massive experience to the participants.

“This has come timely and it is going to make a massive contribution to our plans. As technology advances, fraudsters also come up with new ideas which affect financial services like banks. As ICT experts, this Expo gives us a platform to bang heads on how we can deal with such fraudsters by coming up with solutions that will be way ahead of them,” said Gama.

Minister of Information and Digitization, Moses Kunkuyu will grace the Expo set for Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) from May 17 to 18 2023 under the theme “Building Business Resilience Through Digital Technology”.