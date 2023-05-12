Kamuzu Academy Employee ‘Fired’ for Tampering With IGSE Exam Paper

Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu has dismissed one of its employees after investigations revealed he tampered with examination papers for Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGSE).

The school’s head teacher A. Lambert-Knott, in an announcement made to parents and guardians on Thursday, said management detected the security breach and instituted investigations leading to the employment termination of the employee who is a deputy examination officer.

“The detection and investigations were done before the days set for those examinations. Management immediately informed the Examination Office at Cambridge in the United Kingdom, who responded promptly and emailed confidentially to the academy new examination papers to replace the papers that were tampered with,” reads a communiqué to parents and guardians dated May 11 2023.

The head teacher said, accordingly, all the students sat the new set of examination papers in the three subjects as such the security breach would have no effect on the integrity of the examinations.

According to Lambert-Knott, this was an isolated incident hence the prompt detection and investigations.

“The Board of Governors and management have put in place even more stringent measures to ensure that such a breach does not happen again,” further said the head teacher.

Kamuzu Academy is an elite centre of academic excellence founded by the country’s founding President Kamuzu Banda in 1981.-(Source: Suzgo Chitete, Nation Online)