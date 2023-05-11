iMoSyS DEVELOPS ANOTHER APP CALLED ALONDA…to alert neighbors, loved ones, and rapid response when in an emergency

Peno demonstrates how the App works

With the country taking some steps on issues of innovation and ICT, iMoSyS, a Creative Hub has developed another application called Alonda.

iMoSyS are the pioneers in providing digital solutions with the greatest social impact in Malawi’s health, agriculture, energy, and water sectors.

According to Desire Peno, iMoSyS Business Development Manager, Alonda is a game changer as far as in the ICT innovation.

Peno said: “Alonda is a threefold product, an app that is used to alert neighbors, loved ones, and rapid response when in an emergency, a directory where every household can use to find essential services, and a platform where businesses have access to a wider clientele.”

Peno further explained that, Alonda has been designed to promote Small and Medium Enterprises including entrepreneurs to registering their businesses on Alonda for free.

She said this has a positive impact to the country’s economic growth through Alonda innovation.

According to iMoSyS every subscriber on Alonda has access to these services from real estate, gas, refrigeration, solar, electrical, plumbing, and cleaning and fumigation.

Meanwhile iMoSyS has challenged Malawians to support local innovation saying this has potential of creating more employment to young people in the country.

This app is available for download across the country on Google Play and App Store.

You may learn more about Alonda by visiting their website at www.alonda.mw or following them on Facebook at ‘alonda’ to stay up to speed on new features and current specials.