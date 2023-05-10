Truth about liberating DPP from Mediocrity

By Pato Phoya

It is high time the DPP woke up and did the right things. We are sick of the mediocrity taking place in the Party. The masses are fed up.

But how can DPP get rid of the devil on her back?

When an NGC or CEC is full of stupid and timid people, we get to experience the mediocrity at present.

History and even Literature teach us that we can only get rid of stupidity through insiders. Without an insider, we get nowhere.

It’s high time members of the NGC and CEC rebelled against the status quo. The masses want a leader and they will follow.

For those that have read William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, you will recall that it was easy to assassinate and overthrow Julius Caesar as an inside work. All they needed to do was convince the commoners that it was for the good of ROME because he was ambitious.

Similarly it took another insider, Mark Anthony to convince the masses that Brutus and crew were just haters. The rubble ended up swaying his way too. They even killed Cinna the poet for his bad verses. They wanted Cinna the Conspirator.

The South African anti-apartheid regime was hated by the people in masses but it took the ORT’s Madiba and others for it to fall. They were inside South Africans.

Additionally, in 1994 people wanted change. They chose Muluzi who was once an insider over Chihana who had no insider dealings. If there were no insiders MCP would continue its one party tendency till now.

You would even recall that Mugabe was only booted out by the insiders in Zanu PF when Chamisa, Tsvangirai and others had tried for long and failed miserably.

Just observe the Zeze tricks in DPP. There is a reason people think Zeze is the one who got DPP out of power but the answer is different. Its the people. Zeze was just an insider who people followed.

The Presidential hopefuls in DPP and members of the NGC, if you really hate the madness in the party, it’s high time you liberated the people and tell off all those destroying it from the inside.

We will follow you.

An insider is always a good catch as he is already conversant with how the system works within and on a normal day is someone that the leadership may have trusted with running of things.

This is why it was easy for the Zeze movement to topple APM as it was for the Crocodile to dislodge Mugabe and for Muluzi to outmaneuver Kamuzu.

We can’t allow ants to destroy our institution while you watch. We fight for power and it’s never given on the pulpit.