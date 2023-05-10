spot_img
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Micheal Jackson Tombstone ‘For Sale’ in Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A tombstone for American singer cum dancer Micheal Joseph Jackson has been ‘spotted’ in Malawi.

Jackson died in 2015 at the age of 50 in Los Angeles, California after suffering from cardiac arrest.

He was buried in the Holly Terrace Grand Mausoleum at Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park-five miles from Hollywood in Glendale, North Los Angeles.

Years after his burial an identified Malawian man has crafted a tombstone with Micheal Jackson’s biography. The tombstone has since gone viral on social media.

Dubbed the “King of Pop”, Jackson is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century.

His contributions to music, dance, and fashion, along with his publicized personal life, made him a global figure in popular culture.

The late Jackson influenced artists across many music genres; through stage and video performances.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

